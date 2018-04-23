Wuliangye Group Co. LTD.: Wuliangye Singapore Store Held a Grand Opening

SICHUAN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / Local time on April 19, 2018, Wuliangye Singapore store held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its grand opening. Mr. Zeng Shisheng, former Education Minister of Singapore, Dr. Wang Jiayuan, a former member of Singapore Congress, Vice Chairman of Air China(Singapore), and other leaders in politics and business, attended the ceremony.

Mr. Jiang Wenchun conveyed the warm congratulations of Mr. Li Shuguang, the Chairman of Wuliangye Group, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Chinese Baijiu Association (Singapore) and Mr. Long Yunwei for his unremitting efforts to promote the Baijiu culture in Singapore.

"Baijiu, a Chinese traditional liquor, becomes a bridge between Chinese and western cultural communication, and it serves as a link between different groups of people," Mr. Yun longwei said at the ceremony, "with Wuliangye as the representative, Chinese Baijiu will build up a stronger emotional bond between the east and the west, between the Chinese and the people around the world in a more confident way."

Today, Wuliangye Singapore store is located in Chinatown, which turns out to be a beautiful scenery line. It is also an important image display window of Wuliangye and high-end consumer place in Singapore.

Chairman Li Shuguang also proposed that Wuliangye group was to speed up the internationalization development, actively positioning the overseas market and promoting the liquor culture to the world. He hoped that Wuliangye and the Chinese Baijiu Association (Singapore) would work together to tell a better story of Wuliangye to the world with a wider vision.

