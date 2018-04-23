

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets struggled in early trade Monday, but managed to climb into positive territory in the afternoon. Investor sentiment was dented by disappointing results from Swiss banking giant UBS and concerns over rising U.S. treasury yields. Traders are also looking ahead to the upcoming policy decision from the European Central Bank, which will be announced on Thursday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.37 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.54 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.48 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.25 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.48 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.42 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.01 percent.



In Frankfurt, Fresenius Medical Care tumbled 4.19 percent after it signed a definitive agreement to divest its controlling interest in Sound Inpatient Physicians Holdings, LLC.



Fresenius slid 0.12 percent after it has decided to terminate the company's merger agreement with Akorn Inc., due to the latter's failure to fulfill several closing condition.



In Paris, Air France-KLM fell 1.85 percent. Air France said that it expects to operate 75 percent of its flights on Monday, the first day of a 48-hour strike over a wage dispute involving pilots, cabin crew and ground staff in France.



In London, Capita soared 11.77 percent as the outsourcing firm announced a cash call to raise £701m after reporting a wider loss for last year.



Advertising and public relations company WPP lost 2.40 percent after Ford Motor Company said it has put its creative account up for review.



UBS tumbled 2.50 percent in Zurich. The bank's first-quarter earnings topped forecasts, but investors were disappointed by the performance of its global private wealth management division.



Temenos Group rallied 5.46 percent. The banking software supplier announced that it would not make a revised offer for Fidessa group.



Consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV jumped 5.53 percent in Amsterdam after its first-quarter results topped expectations.



The euro area government deficit narrowed in 2017, data published by Eurostat showed Monday. The government deficit to GDP ratio fell to 0.9 percent from 1.5 percent in 2016. The government deficit totaled EUR 98.92 billion compared to EUR 159.01 billion last year.



Eurozone private sector logged a moderate expansion in April, amid signs of weaker growth of demand and supply constraints. The composite output index remained unchanged at 55.2 in April, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday. The score was forecast to drop to 55.0.



Germany's private sector grew solidly at the start of the second quarter, survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday. The flash composite output index improved unexpectedly to 55.3 in April from 55.1 in March. The reading was forecast to fall to 54.8.



France's private sector activity expanded at a faster pace in April, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday. The composite output index rose to 56.9 in April from 56.3 in March. The expected reading was 55.9.



UK household finances deteriorated at the start of the second quarter, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday. The household finance index remained unchanged at 43.2 in April. A score below 50 suggests a moderate deterioration in household finances with the rate of decrease broadly in line with that seen over the last 12 months.



A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Monday showed existing home sales in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of March.



NAR said existing home sales climbed by 1.1 percent to an annual rate of 5.60 million in March after surging up by 3.0 percent to a rate of 5.54 million in February. Economists had expected existing home sales to edge up by 0.2 percent.



