(WebFG News) - GBGI Limited's shares plummeted on Monday after the company reported that its profits suffered in 2017 as rising numbers of claims and the impairment on its Angolan business undid revenue progress. The insurance firm's pretax profit fell by 68% to $3.6m despite revenue shooting up 31% to $155.9m as the AIM-traded insurance company enjoyed robust sales in the Latin American private medical market which the company entered into courtesy of its partnership with AXA. Bob Dubrish, ...

