(WebFG News) - Electronic banking and international payments group FairFX issued its audited full-year results for the year ended 31 December on Monday, reporting group turnover of more than £1.1bn - an increase of 41%. The AIM-traded firm said group revenue stood at £15.5m, rising 52%, or 33% on a like-for-like basis. Gross profit grew 60% to £11.9 million, or 39.1% on a like-for-like basis, while the company swung to adjusted EBITDA of £1m, from a loss £1.5m in 2016. Adjusted profit ...

