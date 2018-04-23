

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week nearly unchanged. After a weak start, the market pared its losses over the course of the day and finished with a very small loss.



Weakness in banking giant UBS weighed on sentiment Monday, as well as concerns over rising U.S. treasury yields. Traders are also looking ahead to the upcoming policy decision from the European Central Bank, which will be announced on Thursday.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.01 percent Monday and finished at 8,806.63. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.02 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.12 percent.



UBS tumbled 2.5 percent. The bank's first-quarter earnings topped forecasts, but investors were disappointed by the performance of its global private wealth management division. Julius Baer also weakened by 0.7 percent, but Credit Suisse gained 0.6 percent.



The index heavyweights ended the day with mixed results. Nestle decreased 0.4 percent and Novartis slid 0.05 percent. Meanwhile, Roche advanced 0.9 percent.



Swiss Life increased 0.8 percent and Swiss Re gained 0.5 percent. Sika finished higher by 0.7 percent. Swatch rose 0.6 percent and rival Richemont added 0.2 percent.



In the broad market, Temenos Group rallied 5.5 percent. The banking software supplier announced that it would not make a revised offer for Fidessa group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX