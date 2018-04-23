Siklu mmWave Wireless Enables Real Time Connectivity for the Grupo Pinsa in Mexico

FORT LEE, New Jersey, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Siklu Inc., the global market leader in mmWave wireless solutions, announced today that Grupo Pinsa, a leading company in America tuna industry and headquartered in Mexico, has deployed Siklu mmWave radios providing wireless connectivity throughout the group's campuses. The radios were deployed to transmit real time information between multiple buildings as well as over the Pacific Ocean to carry automation, voice, data and video from cameras for various security and quality assurance purposes. This network required close to zero downtime while delivering gigabits per second of capacity with minimum latency.

Arsnet, an information and communications technology (ICTs) integration company, specialized in wireless ecosystem mobility solutions, was increasingly challenged to provide Grupo Pinsa with a 700 Mbps to 1000Mbps connectivity in these areas at an acceptable cost and in a short amount of time. The 5GHz band in use was already saturated with high interference, making the backbone links unstable. In addition, speeds needed to be fiber-like, making it difficult to expand throughput to their campuses reliably with no interference, requirements that effectively ruled out using 5GHz equipment. With limited fiber availability, Arsnet turned to Siklu's master distributer Alliance to provide design of the mmWave wireless solution. This approach avoided expensive leased lined or complex fiber deployments throughout the city in poles or underground.

The challenge presented was to install a main link between different plants of the group in the cities of Mazatlán and Guaymas. A combination of unlicensed 60, 70-80Ghz multigigabit radios are currently covering 13 production lines, storages facilities with capacity for 21,000 tons of material and product warehouses with a capacity to handle 2 million boxes. The network connects satellite buildings to their main site in a 2-3km per link point-to-point topology.

The biggest design challenge was to find a location inside the factory to be able to maintain high availability even in harsh rain conditions and over the water. Radical weather changes in the coastal area presented a challenge which Siklu's links withstood for over three years, two Hurricanes and numerous tropical storms without a single drop in service. The links were designed to provide 99.995% availability, leveraging narrow beams in the uncongested mmWave spectrum, and providing immunity to 5Ghz Wi-Fi signals within campuses area.

Arsnet were able to deploy Siklu's high capacity links extremely fast using the EtherHaul 600TX and 1200FX. "The EtherHaul was an easy upgrade for Pinsa's existing Sub-6GHz links, enabling them to immediately benefit from Siklu's field proven reliable mmWave wireless technology," said Oscar Hernadez, CTO of Arsnet.

"Deploying wireless fiber with Siklu was the same in terms of speed and availability as deploying fiber only with faster installation times and much lower cost," stated Luis Rizo Parra, COO/CTO/Architecture & Infrastructure IT & Operations at Grupo Pinsa. "We are very pleased with the performance of Siklu's solutions. We began in 2015 and plan on expending that technology to more plants outside our campuses where connectivity will be required in the future."

"Siklu is pleased to be selected as the wireless fiber partner of Grupo Pinsa. With Alliance we are expanding our reach throughout CALA," said Eyal Assa, Siklu's CEO. "With over 100 cities worldwide and more than 62,000 units successfully deployed, Siklu's industry-leading EtherHaul links are now available as part of the most comprehensive end-to-end mmWave portfolio. From planning to deployment including point-to-point and point-to-multipoint solutions of up to 10Gbps, we offer Grupo Pinsa the products and tools they can rely on in the future."

Siklu's End-to-End mmWave wireless solutions will be showcased at Expo Seguridad, City Mexico, April 24-26, booths: Axis #1815, Syscom #2715, Alliance #1511.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the mmWave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. http://www.siklu.com.

Press Contacts

Shiri Butnaru

Marketing Manager, Siklu

shiri.b@siklu.com

Dave Sumi

VP Marketing, Siklu

dave.s@siklu.com