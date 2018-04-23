Nordic Nanovector ASA - Issuance of PSUs

OSLO, Norway, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of Directors of Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") has on 23 April 2018 resolved to grant 15 000 Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to new employees under the Company's new equity incentive plan that was approved at the Company's extraordinary general meeting on 20 December 2017 (the "EGM"). In accordance with the resolution at the EGM the PSUs are secured by a corresponding number of free-standing warrants. The sole purpose of the free-standing warrants is to ensure delivery of shares in the Company upon exercise of the PSUs. The free-standing warrants do not give the PSU holder a right to subscribe for any additional shares in the Company. For further information about the PSUs and the related warrants, see appendix 3 to the notice to the EGM.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 3.2 of the continuing obligations for listed companies.

