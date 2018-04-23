

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - A Delta Airlines passenger was slapped with a hefty fine of $500 for not declaring an apple at the U.S. customs agency.



Crystal Tadlock, who was traveling from Paris to Denver last week on a Delta Air Lines flight, received an apple on board. However, Tadlock, who was not hungry at that time, saved the apple for later in her bag.



However, the apple was found in a random search by US border agents after her first flight landed in Minneapolis. According to US Customs and Border Patrol rules, all agricultural items should be declared.



'It's really unfortunate someone has to go through that and be treated like a criminal over a piece of fruit,' Tadlock told local station Fox 31.



'He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive and I said, 'Yeah.' I didn't really get why he was asking that question, and then he said, 'It's about to get a lot more expensive after I charge you $500,' she added.



Tadlock posted a photo on Twitter of the plastic bag and box which had contained the apple.



'False. I did not enjoy the apple. Instead I received a $500 violation, had my global entry revoked (first time I've used it) AND I will be searched on every flight for the rest of my life,' she tweeted.



'Sounds like I need to start binge eating even when I'm not hungry,' she said in another tweet, with hashtag 'anappleadaydoesntkeepcustomsaway'



Delta said it expects all customers to follow U.S. Customs and Border Protection protocols.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX