

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V., revealed Monday he intends to vote to confirm CIA Director Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State.



Manchin said he decided to vote to confirm Pompeo after meeting with the former congressman, discussing his foreign policy perspectives, and considering his distinguished time as CIA Director and his career in public service.



'During this sensitive diplomatic time, it's important our next Secretary of State understands the grave threats facing our nation and can offer diplomatic solutions to avoid conflict, as soon as possible,' Manchin said.



He added, 'I believe he will represent our interests well across the world and provide wise counsel to President Trump on our foreign policy.'



Manchin said Pompeo will bring a unique perspective to the State Department and is the right person to lead the department to achieve the country's foreign policy goals.



With the announcement, Manchin joins Senator Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., as the second Democrat to publicly express support for Pompeo.



Republican Senator Rand Paul, R-Ken., has publicly said he will oppose Pompeo's nomination, meaning Republicans would need at least one Democrat in order to confirm him.



The GOP has also been seeking to gain support from Senators Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., and Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., who are up for re-election in states that President Donald Trump won by big margins.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX