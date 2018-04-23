GoX Studio Partners with Briotix to Improve Worker Wellness Using Wearable Sensors

Ergonomists' Dreams Are Fulfilled by GoX Ergo, the Only Sensor Kit on the Market That Measures Form, Fatigue, Force, and Rate of Perceived Exertion from the User

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / GoX Studio is pleased to announce a partnership with Briotix to bring state-of-the-art injury prevention to industrial workers by providing elite teams of Briotix ergonomists GoX Ergo kits.

Wearable sensors in each GoX Ergo kit provide over 20 physiological and biomechanical metrics that are key to identifying injury risks. In real-time and through further analysis, Briotix ergonomists turn sensor data into actionable recommendations that dramatically improve worker wellness and safety.

For example, using GoX Ergo, GoX Studio recently improved lifting techniques for a U.S. steel manufacturer that resulted in projections of $1.5 million in savings and worker injury avoidance.

Briotix used the GoX Ergo kits for evaluating various occupational exoskeletons being tested at a large client in the USA and plans to continue to use the technology as a tool to evaluate exoskeletons in the workplace, perform job analysis, and deliver cutting-edge ergonomic consulting services.

'Briotix is thrilled to be working with GoX Studio to bring this innovative wearable solution to market,' said Matthew Marino, a Lead Ergonomist with Briotix. 'The easy to deploy sensors and accurate algorithms for form, fatigue, and force provide the most comprehensive insight into how to improve worker safety and wellness.'

The complete version of GoX Ergo for Worker Wellness includes a motion torso clip-pod, smartwatch, smart insoles, a smartphone, and one-year software license that tracks over 20 physiological and biomechanical metrics. Data is downloadable into Excel to allow for further analysis.

The motion torso pod measures good and bad lifts by simply clipping the pod to a shirt. Insights into how workers lift, bend, or twist in a given day help identify ways to decrease risk exposure through equipment, job rotation, or behavioral training.

The smartwatch measures fatigue using VO2 levels (how the body uses Oxygen) within 95% accuracy of a hospital VO2 mask test. GoX Ergo is the only lab-free solution that measures worker-exertion levels for energy used. This helps workers modify their pace to avoid potential injuries associated with fatigue.

The smart insoles measure ground reaction force so the system can identify heavy lifting, pushing, pulling and carrying. Controls can be implemented to prevent workers from handling more than is reasonable for their bodyweight.

According to OSHA and Economic Institute, in the United States, 5.2% of the workforce are injured every year. The average three-year cost of an injury is $127,000. In sum, over $56 billion for lift-related injuries are paid per year, and $250 billion in direct and indirect costs are lost per year to workplace-related injuries.

'We're bringing lab quality results without the lab,' says Joe Hitt, Ph.D., the Co-Founder and CEO of GoX Studio. 'It's fascinating to watch all the ways that Ergonomists and Safety Professionals can improve the wellness and safety of workers by deploying GoX Ergo kits.'

This breakthrough technology was originally developed and funded by the U.S. Army to monitor soldier fatigue and predict potential injury during combat missions. GoX Studio has the exclusive license to put the technology to use to improve worker wellness, prevent injury, and ultimately reduce worker's compensation claims.

GoX Studio is a veteran-owned business. The GoX Ergo kit algorithm achieved 95% accuracy compared to much more expensive clinical standards. More information on GoX Ergo is available at www.goxstudio.com.

About GoX Studio

At GoX Studio, accuracy wins. We discover technology that drives the next generation of wearable devices. Our technology has broad uses to improve the performance and health of industrial workers, recreational and professional athletes, the elderly, and even soldiers and rescue workers in the field. GoX Studio was co-founded by Joe Hitt and Bruce Floersheim, two service-disabled Army officers who went on to teach at the U.S. Military Academy and become recognized experts in the field of wearable robotics. For more information, visit www.GoXStudio.com.

About Briotix

Briotix LP is the leading provider of human performance solutions, combining ergonomics, injury-prevention, physical rehabilitation and performance optimization services. The company transforms organizational productivity by unlocking the potential of your workforce. Briotix' clients enjoy a powerful, competitive advantage that is enabled through the intelligent application of science in the physical, cognitive, and organizational disciplines. Briotix clients include many Fortune 500 companies and their global operations and a significant number of the largest insurers and their proxies. Based in the United States, the company serves Fortune 500 clients in over 54 countries.

For more information, please visit www.briotix.com.

SOURCE: GoX Studio