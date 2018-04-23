sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 574 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,22 Euro		-0,08
-3,48 %
WKN: A2DT3N ISIN: GB00BYX1P358 Ticker-Symbol: 2T7 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC2,22-3,48 %