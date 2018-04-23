(WebFG News) - Fund management and financial advice firm Tatton Asset Management demonstrated strong investment returns with the release of an un-audited year end update for the 12 months preceding 31 March. The AIM traded company increased its assets under management by 26% over the course of the year, seeing them rise to £4.9bn while the group's IFA support gained 16 new client firms and its mortgage distribution business saw membership rise 14% to 1,219. Paul Hogarth, founder and chief ...

