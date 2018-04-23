(WebFG News) - Vehicle tracking provider Quartix Holdings was awarded a Queens Award for the outstanding results of its SafeSpeed database on Saturday. AIM-traded company Quartix saw success in the innovation category of The Queens award, which is the UK's most prestigious business accolade and was awarded to 230 companies this year. Andy Walters, chief executive of Quartix, said: "We are delighted and honoured to receive this prestigious award." The SafeSpeed database is a tool used by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...