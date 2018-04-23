ProLung, Inc.: ProLung Recognized with '2018 Biotechnology Award' by Global Health & Pharma

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / Global Health and Pharma (GHP) announced that ProLung, Inc. ('ProLung' or the 'Company') is their 2018 Biotechnology Award winner for 'Best Medical Technology Company 2018 - USA and Best Lung Cancer Predictive Analytics Risk Testing Platform.'

Steven Eror, President and CEO of ProLung® stated, 'ProLung is delighted to be recognized by Global Health and Pharma for our predictive analytic ProLung Test™, which is designed to give patients and physicians the 'power of knowing now.' Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death around the globe and its five-year survival is only 17% primarily because it is most often diagnosed in the latest stages after the patient receives multiple CT scans over months and years. Without a test like our ProLung Test, patients are waiting three months to three and a half years to determine the risk of malignant disease in order to justify biopsy and therapy.'

About ProLung, Inc.

ProLung is the world leader in innovative predictive analytics technology and non-invasive tests for the risk stratification of indeterminate pulmonary nodules in the lung. ProLung's mission is to make a difference in time for lung cancer patients. The Company develops, tests, and commercializes solutions which are designed to accelerate the time to diagnosis and expand the therapeutic window for lung cancer patients. ProLung's predictive analytics platform for lung cancer risk stratification is approved for sale in the European Economic Area (CE0120) and investigational use in the USA.

About Global Health & Pharma (GHP)

GHP is a quarterly magazine brought to you by AI Global Media Ltd, a publishing house that has reinvigorated corporate finance news and reporting. Their 2018 Biotechnology Awards once again recognizes and spotlights key players and companies within this ever-evolving and ground-breaking industry and creates a true representation of the very best that the industry has to offer. GHP prides itself on the validity of its awards and winners. The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the Company, expressed by such language as 'expected,' 'anticipated,' 'projected' and 'forecasted.' Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the Company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

