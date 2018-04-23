

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Colombia formed a joint working group aimed at expanding investigations on Venezuelan officials suspected of corruption through companies established in other countries.



The Colombian Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Mauricio Cardenas, announced that the group should be led by the Financial Information and Analysis Unit of Colombia (UIAF) and the U.S. Treasury Department.



The decision was made during at the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.



'We will continue to pursue the resources that corruption is snatching from Venezuelan citizens,' said Finance Minister Mauricio C?rdenas, who added that 'the plan has the support of other financial intelligence units in the region.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX