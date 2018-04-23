(WebFG News) - Traders sold metals' futures with a vengeance after the US softened its stance on sanctions against United Co. Rusal. The US Treasury said it would remove the aluminium-maker from its sanctions list, if its billionaire owner, Oleg Deripaska, relinquished control. It also extended the window for companies to wind-down their commitments with Rusal by nearly five months. Those announcements saw three-month LME aluminium futures shed over 7% to close at $2,295 per metric tonne. ...

