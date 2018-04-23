SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Vaccines Contract Manufacturing Services Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of vaccines contract manufacturing services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006195/en/

Vaccines Contract Manufacturing Services Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Increasing immunization coverage, need for new vaccines, and the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors which will influence the growth of contract manufacturing services market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, North America accounts for the largest share in the market, owing to the presence of a large number of CMOs," added Anil.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Vaccines Contract Manufacturing Services Market:

Paradigm shift to disposable bioreactors

Use of VLPs as antigen-carriers during vaccine development

Transition from egg-based to cell-based manufacturing

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Paradigm shift to disposable bioreactors

In the vaccines contract manufacturing services market, the suppliers are shifting toward disposable reactors, as it helps to save time and reduce the chances of cross-contamination. It also helps the buyers eliminate the need for cleaning.

Use of VLPs as antigen-carriers during vaccine development

VLPs are considered as the viral structural proteins that mimic the natural authentic virus. The use of VLPs will help the biopharma companies develop vaccines against lethal viruses such as influenza and Norwalk virus.

Transition from egg-based to cell-based manufacturing

In the recent years, the vaccines contract manufacturing market is witnessing a transition from egg-based to cell-based manufacturing. The cell-based manufacturing ensures faster and easier production as compare to egg-based manufacturing.

View our report snapshot to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Laboratory Animals and Supplies Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Biomarkers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006195/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com