

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF, UNRDY), Monday reported first-quarter turnover of 535.7 million euros, up 1.3 percent from 528.6 million euros from a year ago.



The Shopping Centre turnover grew by 4.2 percent to 375.9 million euros. The growth was driven largely by like-for-like rental growth and the pipeline deliveries in previous quarter.



Turnover in the Convention & Exhibition division dropped 6.9 percent to 90.6 million euros, while office segment revenues grew 6.6 percent to 39.1 million euros.



