(WebFG News) - TSB customers have complained that they can't access their accounts but can see other people's bank details after a botched upgrade at the weekend. As a part of its split from Lloyds, over the weekend the challenger bank migrated clients and their data to its own online platform from Lloyds's, a process it said had been successfully carried out. However, come Sunday evening some clients were unable to access certain online banking services, leading the lender to shutdown its ...

