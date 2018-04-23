

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $24.63 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $31.72 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $36.99 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.67 billion from $1.68 billion last year.



Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $36.99 Mln. vs. $59.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 - $0.61 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.70 - $1.75 Bln



