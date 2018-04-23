American Resources Corporation Files 2017 Form 10-K and Audited Annual Consolidated Financials

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / American Resources Corporation (OTC PINK: AREC), today announced that it has filed its 2017 year-end Form 10-K with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which involves the completion of the audit of the company's consolidated financial statements for fiscal year-end 2017. Upon filing this latest 10-K, American Resources Corporation is now current with its SEC filings following its share exchange agreement with Quest Energy Inc.

"Completing our 2017 audit and filing the SEC Form 10-K further emphasizes our ongoing commitment to the public markets," stated Mark LaVerghetta, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications at American Resources Corporation. "Our team at American Resources Corporation has done an outstanding job and we are excited to execute on our growth objectives."

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is engaged in diversified energy services including mining, processing, and logistics, with a primary focus on traditional energy sources such as coal and oil and gas. American Resources Corporation plans to expand its business by continuing to develop its currently leased properties and further expanding its processing and logistics business, and through the pursuit of strategic acquisitions.

