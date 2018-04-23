

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $594 million, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $403 million, or $2.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $563 million or $3.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $3.17 billion from $2.93 billion last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $563 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.70 vs. $2.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.46 -Revenue (Q1): $3.17 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.



