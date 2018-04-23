

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) released earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $94 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $2.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $4.91 billion from $4.79 billion last year.



Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $295 Mln. vs. $285 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.81 vs. $2.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.00 -Revenue (Q1): $4.91 Bln vs. $4.79 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.50 to $15.50



