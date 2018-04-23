

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $122.86 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $89.37 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, SLM Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $119.99 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $119.99 Mln. vs. $92.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.99 - $1.01



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX