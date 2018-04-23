

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), the parent company of Google, Monday reported a surge in profit for the first quarter, primarily reflecting strong revenue growth in search and advertising.



Alphabet's first-quarter profit surged to $9.40 billion or $13.33 per share from $5.43 billion or $7.73 per share last year. On average, 33 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $9.35 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



Revenues for the quarter jumped 26 percent to $31.15 billion from $24.75 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $30.36 billion for the quarter.



Google advertising revenues rose to $26.64 billion from $21.41 billion last year, while Google other revenues rose to $4.35 billion from $3.21 billion.



The company said aggregate paid clicks increased 55 percent year-over-year and 11 percent from last quarter. Paid clicks on Google websites jumped 37 from last year and 29 percent from previous quarter.



Meanwhile, aggregate cost-per-click dropped 18 percent from a year ago and 9 percent from prior quarter.



'Our ongoing strong revenue growth reflects our momentum globally, up 26% versus the first quarter of 2017 and 23% on a constant currency basis to $31.1 billion. We have a clear set of exciting opportunities ahead, and our strong growth enables us to invest in them with confidence,' said Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google.



GOOG closed Monday's trading at $1,067.45, down $5.51 or 0.51% on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $11.81 or 1.11% in the after hours trading.



