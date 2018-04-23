

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $61.6 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $64.6 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $61.6 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $540.1 million from $478.8 million last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $61.6 Mln. vs. $55.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $540.1 Mln vs. $478.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.96 - $3.10 Full year revenue guidance: $2.10 - $2.20 Bln



