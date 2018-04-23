(WebFG News) - US stocks ended Monday's session flat to slightly lower as bond yields set four-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.1% to 24,448.69, the S&P 500 was steady at 2,670.29 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3% to 7,128.60. US bond yields resumed their push higher amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates, with the yield on the 10-year note trading just under 3% after hitting its highest level since January 2014 on Friday. Markets are now pricing in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...