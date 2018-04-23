Einstein Healthcare Network and Solis Mammography "Go Live"

The First Three Jointly-Managed Mammography Centers Open in the Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / Three mammography centers jointly managed by Einstein Healthcare Network and Solis Mammography are up and running at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery's Women's Center in East Norriton; at the Einstein Healthcare Network King of Prussia Outpatient Care Center; and at the Marion-Louise Saltzman Women's Center at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

"We are delighted to have reached this phase in our partnership with Solis Mammography, which combines the best of Einstein's clinical excellence with Solis' signature patient-centric services and focus on preventative care," says Beth Duffy, the chief operating officer for Einstein Medical Center Montgomery.

Last fall, a joint venture partnership was announced with Einstein Healthcare Network and Solis Mammography, the nation's largest independent network of dedicated mammography centers, in order to expand and enhance mammography centers in the Philadelphia region.

Einstein's skilled technologists and radiologists will continue to provide patient care at these locations. Throughout 2018, Solis Mammography will be phasing inpatient experience enhancements to take the stress and anxiety out of the traditional mammogram experience.

"Our newly renovated Solis Mammography centers will offer a full range of services, all in an environment uniquely designed to promote patient relaxation and peace of mind," says Ted Bucknam, the chief operating officer for Solis Mammography. "Our research-based brand promise is centered on comfort, convenience and ease so that women are more likely to prioritize scheduling annual screening mammography to promote and preserve breast health."

"Joining forces with Solis Mammography makes sense as both our organizations are national leaders in breast health and imaging and together we'll be able to reach many more women throughout the region," says Ruth Lefton, the chief operating officer for Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Additional Solis/Einstein locations are planned for later this year in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

Einstein stands at the forefront in diagnostic imaging for early detection of breast cancer, having conducted research that helped advance the use of three-dimensional mammography (digital breast tomosynthesis), which has become the standard diagnostic method in use today, as well as pioneering the use of other diagnostic technologies. Solis Mammography is known for providing an exceptional patient experience making it easier and more convenient for women to get their annual mammogram. At every step, dedication to the patient experience is treated with the same respect and priority as is clinical accuracy.

Locations for the Solis Mammography/Einstein centers that are now operational include:

Solis Mammography East Norriton, a department of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery is located at 700 West Germantown Pike, 2nd floor, East Norriton, PA 19403. The dedicated breast specialists in East Norriton provide a full range of breast imaging services including 2-D and 3-D mammography, screening and diagnostic mammography, bone densitometry, breast ultrasound, needle localizations and biopsy services.

Solis Mammography King of Prussia, a department of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery is located at 210 Mall Blvd., King of Prussia, PA, 19406. The dedicated breast specialists in King of Prussia provide a full range of breast imaging services including 2-D and 3-D mammography, screening and diagnostic mammography and bone densitometry.

Solis Mammography Philadelphia, a department of Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia is located at Marion-Louise Saltzman Women's Center 5501 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 19141. The dedicated breast specialists in Philadelphia provide a full range of breast imaging services including 2-D and 3-D mammography, screening and diagnostic mammography, bone densitometry, breast ultrasound, ultrasound-guided breast biopsy, stereotactic breast biopsy, needle localizations and molecular breast imaging.

About Einstein Healthcare Network

Einstein Healthcare Network is an integrated delivery network with approximately 1,000 beds and more than 8,800 employees serving the communities of Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Pa. Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia is the largest independent academic medical center in the Philadelphia region training over 3,500 health professional students each year with 400 residents in more than 30 accredited programs. The network also provides a comprehensive range of healthcare services through Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, MossRehab, Willowcrest, outpatient care centers, and a network of more than 500 primary care physicians and specialists throughout the region. For more information, visit www.einstein.edu or call 1-800-EINSTEIN.

About Solis Mammography

With more than 30 years in breast screening, Solis Mammography is a specialized healthcare provider focused on delivering patients an exceptional experience and exceptionally accurate results in mammography and screening services. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis operates 48 centers across seven major markets - Columbus, Ohio; Greensboro, North Carolina; Houston; North Texas; Philadelphia; Phoenix; and, through its affiliated brand Washington Radiology, Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The company operates both wholly-owned centers and multiple successful joint ventures with hospital partners. Serving more than 700,000 patients each year, both Solis Mammography and Washington Radiology offer dedicated experts in breast screening and diagnostic mammography - 2-D and 3-D, breast ultrasound, stereotactic biopsy and ultrasound-guided biopsy. In addition, Washington Radiology offers a full range of diagnostic services including general ultrasound, general biopsy, X-ray, MRI and CT screening. For more information, visit www.SolisMammo.com, or on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter or YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jo Trizila,

Solis Mammography

Jo@TrizCom.com

214-232-0078

SOURCE: Solis Mammography