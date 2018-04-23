

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Briggs & Stratton has announced voluntary recall of about 201 thousand surface cleaners due to risk of injury.



The company said it has recalled the 3000 PSI Briggs & Stratton and Craftsman branded pressure washer surface cleaners, as surface cleaner's spray bar can break and detach from the central hub, causing broken pieces to strike consumers, posing an injury hazard.



The recalled surface cleaners are black, red, or gray and have the Briggs & Stratton or Craftsman brand names printed on the top of the product. All recalled models have 3000 PSI molded into the top of the housing.



Briggs & Stratton has received five reports of the surface cleaners spray bar detaching from the central hub, including one report of the spray bar striking an operator, resulting in a cut on the knee.



The product was sold through Briggs & Stratton dealers, Lowe's and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and online at www.Lowes.com from March 2010 through February 2018 for between $50 and $80.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX