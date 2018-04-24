

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday release Q1 data for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year after adding 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year in the previous three months.



The Reserve Bank of Australia's trimmed mean is expected to add 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year, while the weighted median is tipped to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year.



Japan will see March numbers for producer prices and final February figures for leading and coincident indexes.



Producer prices are expected to gain 0.5 percent on year, slowing from 0.6 percent in February. The previous reading for the leading index was 105.8, while the coincident was at 115.6.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX