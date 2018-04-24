

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $9.40 billion, or $13.33 per share. This compares with $5.43 billion, or $7.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $9.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.9% to $31.15 billion from $24.75 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $9.40 Bln. vs. $5.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $13.33 vs. $7.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $9.35 -Revenue (Q1): $31.15 Bln vs. $24.75 Bln last year.



