sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 574 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

96,11 Euro		-0,17
-0,18 %
WKN: A2ACSM ISIN: US4435106079 Ticker-Symbol: HUEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
HUBBELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUBBELL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
24.04.2018 | 01:05
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Hubbell Inc.: Hubbell Incorporated Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast

SHELTON, CT (April 23, 2018) - Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) will webcast its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to begin at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday May 1, 2018.

The live audio of the event will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's corporate website under the Events and Presentations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com (https://www.hubbell.com/) and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event by going to www.hubbell.com (https://www.hubbell.com/) and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2017 revenues of $3.7 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

######

Contact:

Steve Beers
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475) 882-4000



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hubbell Inc. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)