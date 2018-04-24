Hubbell Inc.: Hubbell Incorporated Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast

SHELTON, CT (April 23, 2018) - Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) will webcast its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to begin at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday May 1, 2018.

The live audio of the event will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's corporate website under the Events and Presentations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com (https://www.hubbell.com/) and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event by going to www.hubbell.com (https://www.hubbell.com/) and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2017 revenues of $3.7 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Steve BeersHubbell Incorporated40 Waterview DriveP.O Box 1000Shelton, CT 06484(475) 882-4000