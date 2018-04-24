

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nidec Corp. (NJDCY.PK), a Japan-based manufacturer of electric motors as well as related components and equipment, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the fourth quarter increased 25.6 percent year-over-year to 36.92 billion yen. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent grew to 124.71 yen from 99.09 yen last year.



Quarterly net sales increased 15.4 percent to 382.17 billion yen from 331.08 billion yen in the prior year.



The company declared a year-end dividend of 50 yen per share and annual dividend of 95 yen per share.



