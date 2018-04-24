

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation accelerated in March after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



Producer prices for manufactured products climbed 3.1 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 2.1 percent increase in February. The measure has been rising since November 2016.



The overall PPI Inflation was mainly driven by increased prices of pulp, paper, paper board and cardboard, chemicals and chemical products, as well as electricity.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 2.6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively in March from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.7 percent from February, when it rose by 0.3 percent



