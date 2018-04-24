

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries plc (MRO.L) reported that, as expected by the Group, and consistent with its acquisition assumptions, the GKN performance for the period prior to Melrose ownership (13 weeks from 1 January 2018 to the 31 March 2018), was below the levels seen in the corresponding period in 2017.



At Actual Exchange Rates, on a management basis, GKN Group sales in the period were 2.60 billion pounds compared to 2.61 billion pounds, prior year. Group operating profit was 181.5 million pounds compared to 215.1 million pounds. At Constant Exchange Rates, on a management basis, GKN sales in the period were 5% up on last year, while operating profit was 10% below the corresponding period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX