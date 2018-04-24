The Vasil Bojkov Collection 'The Golden Fleece: The Quest of the Argonauts' Displayed at Sofia's National Gallery of Arts

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The National Gallery of Arts in Sofia is presenting an astounding exhibition named 'The Golden Fleece. The Quest of the Argonauts' from the 16th of March to the 10th of June 2018.

62 exquisite ancient artefacts have been specially selected from Vassil Bojkov's extensive collection of over 3000. The exhibition proudly displays various aspects of religion and ritual practices from the Thracians. 16 of the artefacts have never before been seen in public.



Some of the unseen treasures include a few types of silver kantharos, silver rhytons and a silver kylix. The centre piece of the exhibition is a silver kantharos that depicts the golden ram's sacrifice which transferred Helle and Phrixus to Colchis. Another kantharos beautifully illustrates Theseus, the king and founder of Athens, in Crete and dates from 440-435 BC.

A gorgeous silver rhyton depicting Silenus, who was a satyr and tutor to Dionysus, dates from late 3rd-early 2nd century BC. Finally, the silver kilyx shows Theseus with the Marathonian Bull in astounding detail which is dated from 445-440 BC. These are just a few of the intriguing examples of the artefacts on display at the exhibition.

The collection magnifies the pure extent to which this mythology has affected people, stories and culture even to this day.

Delphi, Samothrace, Thracian Kingdoms, Amazon lands, Colchis and Crete - There are few places missed from this famous story of the Argonauts and the Golden Fleece. Anyone who goes to see this exhibition will be transported into a magical world of intricate designs and history of these artefacts. The Golden Fleece represents fertility, kingship and sacrifice.

"This inspiring exhibition can be easily compared to some of the leading expositions in the world - such as the ones in the Metropolitan Museum, The Hermitage in Moscow or even the Louvre," - says Prof. Atanasios Sideris, archeologist and Head Curator of the Vasil Bojkov Collection.

The exhibition is a rare chance for mythology lovers, history fans and simply dreamers to jump into a world of glorious past, where feelings were displayed through magnificent objects and stories were told from generation to generation with the help of strikingly beautiful artifacts that luckily whisper the story of the ancient Aegean seas and magical Greek mountains even today.

Image link

Caption: Rhyton from the Vasil Bojkov Collection