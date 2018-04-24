MedicCoin Unveils International Adoption Strategy Based on Integrating Blockchain Technology into Everyday Life

Strategy focuses on improving health of mankind through blockchain-powered rewards, advancing scientific research and charitable donations

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- MedicCoin (https://mediccoin.com/faqs/), a community-driven crypto focused on improving the lives of millions worldwide, today provides the multifaceted roadmap established for global adoption while recapping practical innovations that set MedicCoin apart for everyday use.

Introducing Multiple Ways to Earn Crypto as a Reward for Positive Choices

The MedicCoin founders envisioned using blockchain technology to make life better for all mankind. A key part of staying true to this vision is ensuring people around the world can join the MedicCoin community without highly technical skills or expensive mining equipment.

Living an Active Lifestyle

By simply installing the MedicWalk app and staying active, anyone will be able to acquire MedicCoin. MedicWalk will be launched within the next few weeks.

Donating Unused Computer Power to Stanford University's Disease Research Program

MedicCoin offers the opportunity to earn coins by donating computer power to Stanford University's Folding@home program, which helps scientists solve computer calculations related to finding cures for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntington's, many forms of cancer and other types of diseases.

Following Doctor Instructions

Failure to complete medical regimens is a common and costly problem worldwide. Physicians who join and support the network will be provided with MedicCoin for rewarding patients who show up for appointments and follow instructions.

Key Innovations to Accelerate Global Adoption

MedicCoin aims to become the preferred choice for accepting payments among healthcare professionals, all merchant types and individuals by incorporating the latest innovations in crypto and blockchain technology.

MedicEMR: The First Free Opensource EMR Software Accepting Cryptocurrency (MedicCoin)

MedicEMR will be introduced to combine opensource OpenEMR software with crypto payments. In addition to rewarding physicians and patients with MedicCoin for using the software, MedicEMR aims to increase access to high-quality medical care for all people regardless of race, socioeconomic status or geographic location by building awareness of the free, opensource software.

MedicPhone: An Integrated TeleMedicine App Accepting Cryptocurrency (MedicCoin)

MedicPhone is being designed for people who face immobility challenges or logistical complications. In addition to giving access to board-certified doctors 24 hours a day, seven days a week, MedicPhone will integrate MedicEMR and accept MedicCoin alongside other payment methods.

Private and Lightning-Fast Transactions for All Merchant Types

Integrated privacy technology ensures users can maintain a confidential transaction history with different healthcare providers, individuals, merchants and other establishments. InstantX enables users to avoid the long delays common with most cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, so MedicCoin is viable wherever conventional payment methods are used.

To increase visibility of prior accomplishments and future announcements, key members of the MedicCoin community chose to engage multiple communication channels and platforms to ensure ongoing media coverage via syndicated articles and editorials, journalist outreach, a MedicCoin-branded news portal, and various engagement initiatives.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a blockchain-based crypto focused on promoting health and philanthropy throughout the world by rewarding individuals in various ways for being healthy as well as donating their unused computer power to Stanford University's Folding@home project. Initiatives currently underway will introduce MedicEMR, a free open-source EMR software integrating MedicCoin; MedicPhone, a telemedicine app that allows patients to see doctors remotely, integrates MedicEMR and provides MedicCoin as a payment option; and MedicWalk, a smartphone app that rewards individuals for staying active.

