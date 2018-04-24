sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

120,91 Euro		-2,04
-1,66 %
WKN: 856331 ISIN: US9633201069 Ticker-Symbol: WHR 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,72
128,12
24.04.
126,98
128,00
24.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIDEC CORPORATION
NIDEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIDEC CORPORATION124,97+0,28 %
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION120,91-1,66 %