

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales increased for the first time in four months in March, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.



Retail turnover rose 0.4 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in the previous month.



Sales of food and other groceries grew 0.3 percent over the month and those of other consumables climbed by 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and related sales dropped 1.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 1.8 percent in March from 0.6 percent in February.



