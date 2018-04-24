

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing confidence declined in April, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



The manufacturing sentiment index fell to 109 in April from 110 in March. The reading was expected to remain unchanged at 110. Nonetheless, the score was above its long-term average of 100.



Manufacturers were less optimistic about the general production prospects for the sector. The corresponding index fell to 24 in April from 26 in March.



The balance of industrialists' opinion on past activity drastically decreased with the score easing to 5 from 17. Conversely, that on personal production expectations rebounded to 15 from 9.



The balance on overall order book came in at zero versus one in March. Likewise, the export order book balance dropped to 1 from 2.



The overall business confidence index dropped marginally to 108 in April from 109 a month ago. The composite indicator, compiled from the answers of business managers in the main sectors, lost one point for the fourth consecutive month.



