

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 23-April-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,382,679.60 11.8957



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,535,767.83 16.584



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,565,887.14 20.6523



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,315,981.03 19.316



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 23/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,529,384.71 11.0588



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 10100000 USD 112,186,052.41 11.1075



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 49,682,177.06 13.3196



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 443,450.84 14.7768



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 568,746.90 16.8253



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,448,570.21 17.0397



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,872,571.42 11.3414



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3139000 USD 55,730,184.55 17.7541



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2538464 USD 49,902,709.36 19.6586



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3189068 EUR 58,025,259.49 18.1951



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 749240 EUR 11,565,944.36 15.4369



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 23/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,061,784.69 15.6222



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 12,851,734.78 16.9953



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 876,899.24 19.1112



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,167,109.65 16.9655



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 16,980,133.35 10.8289



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 301,609.77 19.0458



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,157,406.63 20.3529



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,537,553.80 20.8541



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 23/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,871,469.77 18.8293



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,189,352.71 18.8286



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 23/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,377,092.80 13.8408



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,277,402.53 19.5364



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,845,009.13 16.7876



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,996,090.72 11.3132



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,553,265.99 20.6755



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 190,168,736.54 16.8568



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,826,894.66 18.1805



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,662,152.89 5.5502



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1701445 USD 31,580,729.11 18.5611



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 393,233.08 15.8735



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,275,330.62 14.1655



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 406,671.17 18.0023



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 49,310.53 20.7187



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 598320 USD 12,673,280.54 21.1814



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,945,008.81 19.9154



