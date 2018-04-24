Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Beijer Ref AB at XSTO (BEIJ B, ISIN code SE0011116508, LEI code 549300PZZEUVH08H4G75), due to operational issues. The trading will be resumed with an opening auction starting at 10:00 CET followed by continuous trading from 10:10 CET.



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Caroline Sjölund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.