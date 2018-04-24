CPI Fluid Engineering Launches Icematic Brand of Lubricant Solutions for Low GWP Refrigerants

CPI's Largest Product Launch in Their 45+ Year History

MIDLAND, Michigan, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CPI Fluid Engineering announces the official launch of the Icematic brand aimed at providing compressor lubricant solutions for low GWP refrigerants. Icematic will provide solutions for transitional refrigerants offering lower GWP impacts and long-term sustainable refrigerants that offer the lowest direct and indirect GWP impacts. CPI officially unveiled their new Icematic brand at China Refrigeration (CRH) held in Beijing, ChinaApril 9-11.

The Icematic brand solidifies CPI's continued leadership as a lubricant solutions provider in the refrigeration industry. For decades, the Emkarate RL brand has served as the lubricant of choice for HFC systems, offering superior performance and reliability. The addition of the Icematic brand strengthens CPI's portfolio as the refrigeration industry transitions towards a more sustainable future.

Two different product series will be available to serve the needs of the industry. Icematic NXG series is designed for use with today's transitional refrigerant gases to provide lower GWP impacts. Lowering the environmental impact is an important step towards sustainability. The Icematic ECO series is designed for long-term sustainable low GWP refrigerant applications. Icematic ECO enables premier performance, reliability, and efficiency to achieve the lowest direct and indirect GWP impacts.

CPI's launch of the Icematic brand is significant for the organization, as well as the entire refrigeration industry.Flavio Kliger, General Manager of CPI, makes a clear statement regarding the significance of the Icematic launch. Says Kliger, "Icematic is a breakthrough for us. It's perhaps the biggest opportunity in a lifetime for CPI to prove how much it can enhance modern life... by supporting equipment manufacturers to switch to low GWP gases." The transition towards more sustainable refrigerants is not without challenges and concerns over efficiency and safety. CPI stands ready to collaborate and guide customers as their Low GWP Navigation Partner.

About CPI

CPI Fluid Engineering, a division of The Lubrizol Corporation, enhances modern life through fluid engineering. They seek to advance the industries they serve by providing world-class engineered performance fluids, unmatched support, and innovative collaboration. CPI is known as a global expert in engineering fluids for challenging applications in compression and heat transfer.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680124/CPI_Fluid_Engineering_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680125/Icematic_Penguin_Logo.jpg