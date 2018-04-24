ABI Research's May 3 Webinar Looks at the Critical Element for 5G

OYSTER BAY, New York, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

45-Minute Webinar: Antennas: A Critical Element in Your 5G Network

Presented by ABI Research and sponsored by Kathrein

WHEN:

Date: May 3, 2018 (Thursday); Time: 10 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time

Duration: 45 minutes, including question-and-answer session

WHO:

Presented by ABI Research's Vice President of Asia-Pacific & Advisory Services Jake Saunders and Research Director Dimitris Mavrakis

WHY:

Mobile cellular antennas are the unsung heroes of the mobile cellular network. They pick up and deliver your voice calls, messages, web pages and video streams. Mobile cellular base-station antennas have been at the cutting edge of innovation as antenna vendors, such as Kathrein, find novel ways to keep antennas compact, reliable, low profile and effective in covering a range of urban and rural scenarios.

With 5G just over the horizon, the need for multi-band antennas that can handle up to 5 to 10 frequencies and Multiple In, Multiple Out (MIMO) transmissions (MU-MIMO, FD-MIMO and Massive MIMO) is testing the innovative limits of antenna vendors. 5G also introduces the 3.5 GHz, and even the millimeter wave 26~28 GHz, which needs to be added to the antenna array in a tightly integrated and low-profile form-factor.



WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:

How will 5G grow in terms of subscriptions and data traffic?

What does the 5G standards roadmap look like?

What is the outlook for multiband antennas and the innovations they are applying to make it possible?

How important is MIMO to 4G and to 5G?

What other competitive pressures impact the purchasing decision of the mobile telcos regarding mobile base-station antennas?

HOW TO REGISTER:

Click here to register or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/antennas-critical-element-your-5g-network/

WHAT ELSE?

ABI Research's transformative technologies Webinar series is complimentary to attend. All attendees receive a PDF of the presentation after the Webinar. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience.

For a complete list of all ABI Research's upcoming Webinars, click here or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/.

