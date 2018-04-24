The UK's Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders

UK police forces deploy 4,730 Axon body-worn cameras with Evidence.com backing

LONDON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies and its United Kingdom subsidiary, Axon Public Safety UK Limited, today announced that Kent and Essex Police forces will deploy 2,330 and 2,400 Axon cameras respectively along with 5,030 combined licenses on Evidence.com. Orders for both police forces were received at the end of the first quarter of 2018 and are expected to ship in multiple phases through 2018.

Kent Police ordered 2,200 Axon Body 2 and 130 Axon Flex 2 cameras while Essex Police ordered 2,200 Axon Body 2 and 200 Axon Flex 2 cameras. Both organisations purchased seats on Axon's Evidence.com cloud-based platform with a combination of the Pro and Basic plans.

"We're thrilled to contract with Kent and Essex Police as they begin rolling out Axon's cameras and digital evidence management solutions," says Axon UK's Country Manager, Jeremy Habberley. "The Axon network allows officers to act more quickly and efficiently with the seamless integration of body camera footage onto the Evidence.com cloud platform."

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Conducted Electrical Devices offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 201,500 software seats booked on the Axon Network around the world and more than 198,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at https://uk.axon.com/ or by calling (800) 978-2737.

