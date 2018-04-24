New payment ecosystem will allow token holders to support economic growth in emerging countries whilst gaining returns of their own

It's a bold mission to create a financial solution to economic issues in Commonwealth countries, but InventoryClub's founder Terry Igharoro is aiming for exactly that by launching a new payment ecosystem on the Stellar Network.

Terry is on a mission to solve the challenge of inventory finance across the Nations. He created InventoryClub to provide merchants with micro-finance opportunities in Blockchain, enabling them to share growth and profits while contributing to the wider economy. The new initial coin offering (ICO) will launch on the Stellar Network this May.

It uses Distributed Ledger Technologies to ensure a secure and transparent ecosystem that actively contributes to the achievement of sustainable development goals. The currency used to control the flow of funds in and out of the InventoryClub marketplace is VNT tokens, and by participating, VNT token holders will be contributing to the creation and growth of new businesses.

Terry and his team have chosen Stellar because it's secure, easy to use and offers exceptional performance. Users will be able to take advantage of a number of features to satisfy security, consumer protection and AML regulatory requirements. Encryption technologies are used to regulate the generation of units of currency and verify the funds, all completely independent of central banks.

Since buying and holding VNT tokens still requires an investment and is not just about supporting the economies of Commonwealth countries, potential token buyers may ask what's in it for them. Terry said, "It's more about the business model. Being a token holder enables you to both assist another person to start earning for themselves and gain a return on your investment by using the tokens on the platform. The platform rewards active users. The more transactions you do on the platform, the more you can grow your buying power, the more someone else can grow their selling power, the more returns you get."

Early VNT token holders will be able to be a part of something completely new, creating opportunities for people in emerging countries who have no credit rating or access to financial support. Participation will help provide the finance for others to create a sense of wellbeing, earn a decent wage and contribute to their country's overall economic growth.

Terry concluded, "Becoming a VNT holder and an active participant within the InventoryClub ecosystem means you are ultimately enabling the growth and success of others and their communities, unlocking the gateway to their financial freedom, while achieving and furthering your own goals"

There are 250,000, 000 VNT tokens available, 100,000,000 of which will be available on the ICO. Users are able to raise a maximum of £17,000,000/$23,795,920.

For more information, visit www.inventoryclub.com.

<

