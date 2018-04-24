Dialo.ga Secures Sales of 54 Million Pounds in 2018 Thanks to the Integration of WebRTC and Artificial Intelligence

LONDON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dialo.ga, operator of its own WebRTC platform, has informed its investors last week about its excellent prospects for 2018. The real-time communications operator has secured through orders an increase in sales of 30%, reaching a total revenue figure of £54 million in 2018, with an EBITDA slightly above £9 million, representing a growth of 47% over 2017. Dialo.ga closed its 2017 fiscal year with an EBITDA of £6.1 million.

The 2017 sales and, above all, the 2018 contracts are largely the result of the company's commitment three years ago to develop its own real-time audio, video and messaging communications platform based on the WebRTC protocol. Furthermore, Dialo.ga's commitment to R&D in the field of Artificial Intelligence (Deep Learning) focusing on the areas of customer service and attention, has been a catalyst behind its continued growth. This particular area of its business has been developed through the group's new company called utopia.AI, in which a large team of doctors and engineers specializing in Deep Learning develop their activity.

All services are presented through its own applications or through integration into third-party applications thanks to the implementation of an integration platform called parthenon.io, where the development community has the necessary development kits to take advantage of the group's communications and Artificial Intelligence resources.

Added to the excellent evolution in its different areas of action, Dialo.ga became in 2017 the only worldwide telecommunications operator with its own network in 29 countries and with a potential market of over one billion customers. The company has confirmed that it will continue with the global expansion of its services during 2018, with Eastern Europe and South America as its next targets.

This continued growth was reflected in the first quarter of 2018 with the opening of two new sales and support offices in Miami and Bordeaux as well as the announcement of a new future opening in Manchester. These three locations are key to the operator's plans to increase its physical presence in the Americas and Europe. The first steps of this new phase of expansion already took place a few months ago when the company announced the opening of a new branch in Venice.

Dialo.ga

Dialo.ga is the first operator with its own network in 29 countries and a platform of voice and video products based on WebRTC technology. This allows Dialo.ga not only to provide all the telephony services a business needs, but also to connect them to the WebRTC world. Dialo.ga's WebRTC services, together with its Artificial Intelligence solutions, are transforming the traditional way of conceiving communication at work, revolutionizing customer service systems through the use of Deep Learning and redefining the way companies communicate with their customers.

