The Adecco Group UK&I 'Experience Work Day' Returns for a Second Year

LONDON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Offices and branches offer job seekers the opportunity to experience a full day's job shadowing, career orientation, CV clinics and interview practice

The Adecco Group UK&I, the world's leading provider of workforce solutions, is opening up its offices for its second 'Experience Work Day' on 24th April, as part of its worldwide Adecco Way to Work programme.

The employment landscape is changing rapidly and becoming increasingly challenging for job seekers to navigate. From the changes presented by Brexit to the rise of technology and automation in the workplace, it can be difficult for job seekers to know how to present themselves in the labour market and understand the career options available to them.

The Adecco Group is hoping to help tackle this issue through the Experience Work Day, where jobseekers will be given the unique opportunity to visit the Adecco Group's offices and branches. On the day, they will not only gain valuable guidance on careers, but will also get a real taste for the world of work by being paired up with the Adecco Group employees, across various departments and roles, during their typical duties.

Experience Work Day participants at the Adecco Group's headquarters in London will have the chance to attend workshops led by career and job placement experts from LinkedIn and Milkround. The workshops will be focusing on subjects such as the importance of an online personal brand and promoting it, how to sell yourself and create an elevator pitch, and hints and tips on applying for jobs. There will also be a photographer in the head office that will be taking professional shots for candidates to use for their online profiles.

The initiative gives job seekers an insight into the opportunities of working life, the variety of career paths available and a first-hand experience of what specific jobs look like to better help them prepare for the world of work or transition their career.

David Malkinson, Chief Marketing Officer, the Adecco Group UK&I commented: "Because there's a lot of uncertainty about the UK's future, not only with Brexit but also with the growing skills shortage, it is especially important that businesses take proactive steps to engage and prepare people for the world of work. We hope that by opening our doors to jobseekers, they will be able to learn about different career paths and find out how to prepare for them."

Malkinson continued: "Our Experience Work Day is a way to open up the conversation between businesses and candidates, and to encourage openness about what employers look for, and how that may change in the future. As we live in an age of technological advancement, preparing job seekers and raising awareness of what employers may be looking for in the future is vital to the success of the UK's future digital economy."

The Adecco Group launched the Adecco Way to Work programme in 2013 to tackle such issues, including unemployment and skills shortages; developing people's employability, and helping them enter the world of work. Through Adecco Way to Work, the Group provides people with internships and apprenticeships (over 10,500 between 2015 and 2016), career guidance and training, an opportunity to be the 'CEO for One Month' and to participate in Experience Work Day.

Job seekers can find their local programmes on https://www.adeccowaytowork.com/en/experience-work/

Watch The Adecco Group Experience Work Day video

Adecco Way to Work resources

Website: adeccowaytowork.com/ceo1month-en

Facebook: facebook.com/AdeccoWaytoWork

Twitter: ExperienceWorkDay

twitter.com/AdeccoWayToWork