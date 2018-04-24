YES BANK Receives Approval From RBI to Open Two International Representative Offices in London and Singapore

MUMBAI, India, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

YES BANK's services to be now available to NRI population and Indian entities in London, Singapore and Abu Dhabi

YES BANK, India's fourth largest private sector bank has received Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval to open two representative offices in London and Singapore. This is in continuation with YES BANK's international foray to expand services to the NRI population living in London and Singapore and to also be positive for International Business development.

This planned international expansion comes on the back of YES BANK's first representative office in Abu Dhabi, inaugurated in April 2015 and the highly successful debut of IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, Gandhinagar launched in the same year. YES BANK's IBU continues to be the largest operational IBU with Balance Sheet size of over USD 2.5 Billion supported by the Bank's maiden MTN issue of USD 600 Million in 2018.

Commenting on the announcement Mr. Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES BANK, said, "This is a significant development in the overall augmentation of YES BANK's business model and will help in further diversification & expansion of financial services to the NRI diaspora. Opening of Representative Offices in key financial and trade hubs like London and Singapore, in addition to our existing office in Abu Dhabi, gives us an effective coverage for most key global geographies and demonstrates our commitment to grow our footprint in the international banking space. The two New Global Financial and Technology HUBs would also act as a perfect platform for servicing YES BANK's existing global client base in addition to providing networking coverage for the Bank's large investor community in these parts of the world."

Singapore is a key financial hub in South East Asia and for capital market - debt and equity and provides deep USD funding capabilities. Numerous Multinational Corporations (MNCs) have established Regional Head-Offices in Singapore, and the country also hosts over 6,000 Indian companies that have taken advantage of the Singapore launch-pad for trade in South East Asia.

London is universally recognized as one of the foremost international financial centers globally, with over USD 15 bn bilateral trade with India. Also, UK is a global wealth management hub, and therefore YES Bank's London outreach will complement our Asia strategy by being the spring board for YES BANK's network in UK.

YES BANK will provide services for differentiated investment needs of the Indian diaspora in London and Singapore through its flagship Global Indian Banking program which comprises of innovative best-in-class services like:

YES First and YES Private Wealth management Programme

Best-in-class Interest Rates on NRE/NRO Savings Account and deposits

Foreign Currency Fixed Deposit (FCNR)

Premium Rupee plan for higher yield on deposits

Dedicated Virtual Relationship Manager

Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) to transact in the Indian Secondary Market

In addition, these 3 International Representative offices collectively will support YES BANK's global MNC as well as Indian origin global entities for International Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Corporate Finance requirements.

About YES BANK

YES BANK, India's fourth largest private sector Bank with a pan India presence of 1,100 branches across all 29 states and 7 Union Territories of India, headquartered in the Lower Parel Innovation District (LPID) of Mumbai, is the outcome of the professional & entrepreneurial commitment of its Founder Rana Kapoor and its Top Management team, to establish a high quality, customer centric, service driven, private Indian Bank catering to the future businesses of India.

YES BANK has adopted international best practices, the highest standards of service quality and operational excellence, and offers comprehensive banking and financial solutions to all its valued customers.

YES BANK has a knowledge driven approach to banking, and offers a superior customer experience for its retail, corporate and emerging corporate banking clients. YES BANK is steadily evolving as the Professionals' Bank of India with the long-term mission of "BUILDING INDIA's FINEST QUALITY LARGE BANK".

