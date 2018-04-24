Kat Von D Beauty Introduces The First Ultra Long-Wear Brow Collection In Three Innovative Formulas - And It's 100% Vegan!

SAN FRANCISO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Kat Von D Beauty 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade, Brow Struck Dimension Powder, Signature Brow Precision Pencil, and two new brow brushes unlike any others. With three first-to-market waterproof, long-wear, and high pigment formulas in pencil, pomade and powder, these vegan and cruelty-free brow products give you the power to personalize your brows any way you want, in any shade you want!

Kat Von D Beauty 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade, Brow Struck Dimension Powder, Signature Brow Precision Pencil, Pomade Brow Brush #70 and Powder Brow Brush #75 are available in the UK and Ireland in May 2018 on Katvondbeauty.com and Debenhams.

Brows are uniquely personal. To create her own distinctive bold brow, Kat used Tattoo Liner for years because she couldn't find a product that delivered the high-intensity color and waterproof long-wear she wanted. Now, she has pushed the boundaries of innovation to create the ultimate brow collection for herself…and everyone! In a sneak peek post on Instagram, Kat Von D lauded, "Are you guys ready for THE BEST bullet-proof long wear eyebrow product of all time?!"

Kat Von D Beauty 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade

This weightless waterproof pomade delivers high-impact, budge-proof, smudge-proof, brows that don't come off until you want them to. This sweat-proof formula is the best brow product for the most intense activities - Kat even tested its stay-put power at a super-sweat-inducing fitness class! Super Brow comes in 7 neutral brow tones, 7 rainbow colors, plus "White Out" and "Bleach" for a total of 16 unprecedented shades that can combine to create over 100 colors for any and every hair color.

Apply 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade with the new Kat Von D Beauty Pomade Brow Brush #70 . The brush's firm, angled bristles are made from the highest quality synthetic fibers to deliver extreme control and effortless strokes. The tapered brush handle doubles as a mixing spatula to make creating color combinations a breeze.

Kat Von D Beauty Brow Struck Dimension Powder

Create the perfect natural-looking brow with Brow Struck: a unique 3D semi-metallic powder that mimics the natural sheen of real hair for real-deal dimension and volume. This hybrid 2-in-1 primer and powder formula is the first brow powder to deliver waterproof, smudge-resistant brows for up to 12 hours. Use one of the seven brow-toned shades to instantly fill-in and even-out your shape for perfectly full and balanced brows that look great on camera and in real life.

Apply this long-wear, high pigment powder with the Kat Von D Beauty Powder Brow Brush #75 . The brush features a unique combed design that actually deposits and blends the powder as it grooms brow hair!

Kat Von D Beauty Signature Brow Precision Pencil

This ultra-skinny pencil features the first-ever 1 x 1.5mm oval tip, for a microblade look that you control. Signature Brow is all about precision and is perfect for drawing fine lines and hair-like strokes with an artist's control at any angle. The long-wear, break-resistant formula is extra-hard yet softens on contact with the natural oils of your brow hair for buildable payoff, so you can layer color with confidence to achieve any custom brow look. The built-in spoolie on each of the 7 brow-tone shades lets you groom and blend with ease.

Kat Von D Beauty How-To Brow

Rock any brow with these tips from Kat Von D Artistry Collective Artist Leah Carmichael (@iamleah).

SUPER DEFINED AND SCULPTED BROW

"To get the perfect brow, always start at the arch. I used 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade in Graphite and the Pomade Brow Brush #70 and pulled at the tail end of the brow to elongate the shape. Then I repeated that step on the top of the brow, filling the brow and using remaining product on the brush tip for the front to mimic hair strokes."

FULLBROW

"For an easy, full brow, I used Brow Struck Dimension Powder in Blonde and the Powder Brow Brush #75. The powder is ideal for those with sparse brows because the formula has a slight sheen that gives a natural look. I like to finish with a spoolie to give it more of a fluffy finish."

MICROBLADE EFFECT BROW

"Signature Brow Precision Pencil was made for creating defined brows. I selected the Medium Brown shade and used short strokes to build the color in thin layers. The super-precise tip and high-pigment formula means you can achieve the most natural-looking brow strokes for a precise and defined look. A little goes a long way."

COLORED BROW

"Don't be afraid of colored brows! The versatility of the 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade shades is amazing for creativity. For example, Scarlet mixed with any of the brown tones allows you to customize the perfect auburn shade, and Bleach creates the fastest, most commitment-free bleached brow in history. I used the shade Scarlet alone to create this fun, colorful look."

Vegan! Kat's passion for animals means that all products are 100% Cruelty Free Forever. The Kat Von D Brow Collection is 100% vegan. Share your looks and find more inspiration at KatVonDBeauty.com, @KatVonDBeauty, KatVonDBeauty KVDBrows

ABOUT KAT VON D BEAUTY:LONG WEAR. HIGH PIGMENT. FULL COVERAGE.

Kat Von D Beauty was created and launched in 2008. Inspired by the inks of her world-famous tattoo shop, High Voltage Tattoo, Kat created an unstoppable, beloved makeup brand that specializes in long wear, high pigment, and full coverage beauty products that empower you to unleash your inner artist.

In her nonstop pursuit of creating the most perfect beauty products you've never imagined, Kat Von D tests and wears everything she makes, drawing endless inspiration from her experience as an artist, tattooer, musician, animal-rights activist, social media leader, and creator. Praised and cherished for her artistry, authenticity, innovation, and quality obsession, Kat Von D is one of the fastest-growing beauty brands in the industry.

As a passionate animal-rights activist, Kat Von D is committed to ensuring 100% Cruelty Free beauty and 100% Vegan makeup within her line. In recognition of her work, Kat was the recipient of the Animal Rights National Conference's Celebrity Animal Advocate Award and named Vegan Celebrity of the Year in 2017. Kat Von D Beauty has twice been awarded Best Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Company by peta2 in their Annual Libby Awards.

Kat Von D Beauty is distributed in 35 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom and Ireland -- exclusively at SEPHORA, Naimies, Debenhams and www.katvondbeauty.com.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of Kat Von D Beauty, Marc Jacobs Beauty, OLEHENRIKSEN, BITE Beauty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in 35 countries worldwide.