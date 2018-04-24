Institutional Investor News: New leaders emerge in 2018 All-Europe trading team ranking

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competition in electronic trading is becoming fierce as global trade execution teams re-position themselves for delivering their solutions at scale in a post MiFID II regulatory environment.

J.P. Morgan continues to dominate claiming first place in electronic trading, for a second consecutive year, according to Institutional Investor's All-Europe Trading Team survey.

Meanwhile Bank of America Merrill Lynch took home second place, up two spots from fourth place last year; a significant move for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which bumped its peers Credit Suisse in third place and UBS in fourth place to win the No. 2 position. The two-rung move is a marked shift away from its previous high-touch leadership and is an endorsement that the bank's investments in technology are resonating with clients.

In high-touch trading, UBS leapt to No. 1 swapping its fifth place position last year with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, who took fifth in the high-touch rankings this year. Unchanged from last year was J.P. Morgan in second place and Morgan Stanley in third place. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, moved into fourth position pushing Citi out of the top five leading firms for high-touch trading.

In unique market color across Europe, the buy-side awarded Morgan Stanley first place, UBS second, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch into third as the top content providers for trading European companies.

"This year's results showed an interesting shakeup of the established order in Europe that is underscoring the tremendous recovery of US banks versus their European counter-parts," said Howard Tang, Product Director at II Research. "Through this nearly decade old bull market, US banks have been winning clients with their electronic offerings where most flow is gravitating to. It's an exciting development particularly as volatility has creeped back into the market."

The 2018 All-Europe Trading Team report reflects the opinions of more than 230 heads of trading, traders, and portfolio managers, who interact directly with the sell-side at 203 institutions. Collectively these institutions managed nearly $1 trillion in European equities and paid over $800 million in commissions to trade execution providers.

Details for electronic, high-touch, portfolio trading as well as unique market color rankings are available for All-Europe, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Nordics, Switzerland, and several other developed countries.

The complete results can be found at www.institutionalinvestor.com/research (http://www.institutionalinvestor.com/research)

For more information contact Howard Tang, Product Director, II Research, at howard.tang@institutionalinvestor.com (mailto:howard.tang@institutionalinvestor.com).

To share your winning position in the 2018 All-Europe Trading Team ranking in your website content, advertisements, communications, marketing collateral, and more, please contact PARS International Corp. at www.ii-licensing.com (http://www.ii-licensing.com/) .

About Institutional Investor

For 51 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world's foremost media companies with groundbreaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings on buy-side and sell-side research, hedge funds, corporates, fixed income and asset management. For more information visit institutionalinvestor.com (http://www.institutionalinvestor.com/).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Institutional Investor News via Globenewswire

